Michael C. Colby Sells 20,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $1,310,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 707,024 shares in the company, valued at $46,338,352.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.92 and a beta of 0.77. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 789.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

