Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 11.1% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.