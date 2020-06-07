Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 697,700 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 58,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

