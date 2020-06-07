Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.04. Microvision shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 6,865,060 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.14.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

