Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $295.00

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $295.00 and last traded at $282.23, with a volume of 15603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,152 shares of company stock valued at $20,681,658. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

