Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $89,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.