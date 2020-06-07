Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,611,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.