Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $43.43

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.30, but opened at $43.43. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 1,016,100 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $364.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,616,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 426,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,158 shares during the period.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.