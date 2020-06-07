Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Down to $6.21

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $6.21. Nantkwest shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 48,068 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on NK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.06.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. Analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $154,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,153,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $925,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

