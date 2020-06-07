National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

