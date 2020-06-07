Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading Up 7.2%

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.81, approximately 3,781,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,679,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Navient alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Navient news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Navient by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Navient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.