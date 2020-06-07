NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $163,686. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

