Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.81, approximately 304,525 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 380,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $171,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,999 shares of company stock valued at $782,022 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 156,912 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 491,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 340,879 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

