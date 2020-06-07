NWK Group Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

