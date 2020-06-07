Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $15.55. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 39,027,800 shares.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

