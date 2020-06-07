Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $80.04 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 507,493 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $80,037,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

