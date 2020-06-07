Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

COO stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average of $314.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 31,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

