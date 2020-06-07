Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.04, approximately 100,437 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 57,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Steven Lewis Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,460.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

