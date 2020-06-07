Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $21.25, 3,261,451 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,928,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $904.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.71.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 55.93% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,066 shares in the company, valued at $277,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,222.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,699 shares of company stock worth $202,760. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 138.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 210,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

