Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $4.00. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1,648,270 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 37,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $87,761.32. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 199,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,733.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 92,915 shares of company stock worth $299,388.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 291,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 108,613 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

