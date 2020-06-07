Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.03, 1,717,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,196,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $579.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

