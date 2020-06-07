Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pagerduty worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,957 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $528,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,273,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

