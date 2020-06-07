Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Trading 17.3% Higher

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU)’s share price traded up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.97, 694,601 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 560,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$5.04.

The company has a market cap of $216.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.00 million. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$161,165.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,209.37.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

