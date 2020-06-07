Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Trading 7.1% Higher

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $60.06, 330,598 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 254,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $112,111 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

