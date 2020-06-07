Peel Hunt Downgrades Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) to Hold

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec initiated coverage on Biffa in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BFFBF opened at $2.57 on Friday.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

