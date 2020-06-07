Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $47.88

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.64, but opened at $47.88. Peloton shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 8,240,343 shares changing hands.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Get Peloton alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $5,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.