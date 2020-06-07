PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Trading 5% Higher

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.78, 628,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 531,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 133,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,486.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,078. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

