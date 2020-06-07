Phivida (CNSX:VIDA) Shares Up 23.5%

Phivida Holdings Inc (CNSX:VIDA)’s share price shot up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 156,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Phivida Company Profile (CNSX:VIDA)

Phivida Holdings Inc, a functional food and beverage company, engages in purchasing, packaging, and selling holistic hemp infused remedies in the United States. The company offers hemp oil infused beverages under the OKI brand; and tinctures and capsules under the Vida + brand, as well as sells cannabis accessories.

