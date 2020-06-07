Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $570,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,350. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

