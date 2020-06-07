PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,495 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 2.24. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

