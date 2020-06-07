Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.76

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 16046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,953,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pra Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pra Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

About Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

