PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.13

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.13 and last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 12255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

