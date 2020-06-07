Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.24 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Cirrus Logic worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

