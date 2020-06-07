Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,511.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

