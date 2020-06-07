Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.57 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $662,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $468,450,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

