Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.71 Million Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.