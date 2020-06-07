Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,271 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $1,245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,686. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.87. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $125.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.