Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,365,860 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 1,796.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 157,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

