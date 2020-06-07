Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,593 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ESE shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:ESE opened at $90.15 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.