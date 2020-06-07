Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 127,022 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sonoco Products worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 118,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,761,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

SON opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.