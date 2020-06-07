Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,443 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Haemonetics worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,688. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

