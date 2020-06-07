Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 75,423 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Trex worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

TREX stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $132.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

