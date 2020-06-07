Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 90,237 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RF stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

