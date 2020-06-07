Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $179.04 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,761,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,795 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

