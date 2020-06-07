Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,844. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.