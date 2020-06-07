Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,483 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

