Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.