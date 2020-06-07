Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.62. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

