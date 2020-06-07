Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.