Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 742.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $134.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

